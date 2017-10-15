|
Radhika Mohan Bhagawati, Herombo Bordoloi remembered
Staff Correspondent
DIBRUGARH, Oct 14 - The Dibrugarh District Journalists’ Association and Greater Dibrugarh Press Club today jointly organised a smritisaran sabha at Thana Chariali here to pay tribute to eminent journalist, Sahitya Akademi awardee and Editor of various Assamese Dailies, Late Radhika Mohan Bhagawati. Bhagwati died on September 30 at a private hospital in Guwahati.The meeting was anchored by Monjit Borah, president of Greater Dibrugarh Press Club. Several speakers opined that even during the toughest periods of Assam history, Bhagawati stood for the people of the State.
“He lived an exemplary life and will remain as a source of inspiration to many,” said Bipin Sharma, president of Dibrugarh District Journalists’ Association.
Educationist and journalist Late Herombo Bordoloi was also remembered on the occasion as it was his death anniversary.
Bordoloi was associated with Dainik Asam. All those who attended the smritisaran sabha paid their homage by showering flower petals at the portrait of the two distinguished personalities.