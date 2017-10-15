The current rate of tea wages are valid till the last day of the running calendar year. The proposed committee, likely to be called the Minimum Wages Board for Tea Workers, will include representatives from ACMS and Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS), the two oldest and recognised unions for tea labourers and tea garden non-executive staff.

Both these associations are affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the trade union wing of the Congress party.