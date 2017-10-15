|
ACMS for early tea wage board
Bureau
DIBRUGARH, Oct 14 - The State Government’s move to set up a tea wage board with managements, workers and Government officials has been generally welcomed by the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), saying the announcement of proposing such a tripartite committee appears good in principle.ACMS general secretary Dileswar Tanti said the proposed tripartite committee should be constituted and notified immediately as the tea workers’ wages need to be re-negotiated with effect from January 1, 2018.
The current rate of tea wages are valid till the last day of the running calendar year. The proposed committee, likely to be called the Minimum Wages Board for Tea Workers, will include representatives from ACMS and Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS), the two oldest and recognised unions for tea labourers and tea garden non-executive staff.
Both these associations are affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the trade union wing of the Congress party.