Along with government guidelines, various methods were employed to evaluate the schools and assess the performance of students.

DIPHU: The 2nd phase of Gunotsav, which started from October 10 last, concluded in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday. Many administrative officers including the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and professors of colleges, doctors, engineers and senior officers of different departments were appointed as protocol officers and external evaluators.

Moreover, four MLAs of Diphu, Howraghat, Bokajan and Baithalangso – Sun Ronghang, Joyram Engleng, Dr Numal Momin, Dr Mansing Rongpi respectively and Principal Secretary, Joyshrii Dawlagophu were also appointed as protocol officers.

It may be mentioned here that altogether 1,301 schools in Karbi Anglong district have been covered in the second phase of Gunotsav and 64,635 students from class II to VII have been assessed on their skills, which includes reading, writing and counting of numericals etc.

On the concluding day, KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang along with KAAC EMs visited a numbers of schools. Ronghang interacted with school students as a mentor. He also took stock of present educational scenario and infrastructure of schools in the district.

In his short interaction with mediapersons, Ronghang assured to provide financial assistance to all the schools which will manage to secure A-Plus grade in the 2nd phase of Gunotsav.

SIVASAGAR: The second phase of Gunotsav-2017 in 1470 schools of Sivasagar district came to an end on Wednesday after three days of assessment and evaluation by 571competent external evaluators from diverse fields from October 10 last.

As part of the campaign launched by the State government to evaluate the achievements of each student in primary and upper primary stage, Gunotsav was conducted successfully in 1144 primary, 189 upper primary and 137 composite schools of the district.

On October 10, all the schools carried out the self evaluation phase and were helped by their respective school management and development committees. The records were kept in prescribed formats which were assessed by the external evaluators on the second day and the final scores were transferred to OMR sheets for onward submission to the SSA.

In schools with large enrolment like Moran HS, Fuleswari Girls’ HS, Nazira Girls’ HS and Amguri ADG HS, the work continued till midnight.

Gunotsav II involved 34,518 students in primary, 24,292 students in upper primary level, administrators, teachers from primary to higher secondary levels, guardians, SMDCs, mothers units, ex-students and local bodies. A total of 571 external evaluators, 88 liaison officers and 1016 nodal teachers carried out their assigned duties meticulously.

Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP, Jorhat; Debabrat Saikia, MLA, Nazira; Jogen Mohan, MLA Mahmora; Kushal Duori, MLA, Thowra; Narayan Konwar, IAS, DC Sivasagar; Aswini Doley, ADC, Sivasagar and Abdul Zelil, Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar visited various schools in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts supervising the proceedings of the Gunotsav exercise. Top government officials like Sanjeev Bora, IFS, Chief Conservator Of Forests, Assam; RK Sing IPS, DGP, Border, Assam and Nitul Gogoi, APS, Commandant, APBN, Mandakata rendered their services as external evaluators in the district.