According to the reports of the State Water Resources Department, the erosion is high in and around the villages of Chatlapara, Pampara, Medertary, Tekona, Sundarpara, Buraburi Char situated in the downstream of Brahmaputra river at Fakirganj area.

In these areas at least 120 families have already been affected, and these families have not only lost their shelters but also have lost their agricultural fields. “If such erosion continues, the mighty Brahmaputra will soon engulf the Fakirganj Bazar,” said Khadem Ali, a Fakirganj-based author, who also informed that every year flood and erosion severely affects the lives of the people of these areas, who are mostly poor.

Similarly in the Golakganj area, the Gadadhar river has eroded many valuable lands in the villages of Binnachara, Moisa, Kaldoba, Raidak, Kutibhamunga, Bagdogra, Kumarganj, Bongatuli and Moragodadhor areas. In these areas, not only the houses and farmlands have been affected but also a few roads have been eroded. “Last flood has already created havoc in the lives of the people of these areas, but this erosion is scary as it will soon threaten the very existence of hundreds of families,” said Bikash Saha, a senior citizen from Kumarganj area.

While talking to this Correspondent, Executive Engineer of WR Department, Dhubri subdivision, Gautam Bora admitted that the situation created by severe erosion in all these villages of the district is grim and needs immediate attention. He also said that the department is taking all the necessary steps to check this havoc immediately. “Although we don’t have any new scheme or fund to take up any major step to check the erosion but we are doing as much as we can to help the affected people,” said the Executive Engineer, who also added, “We are also encouraging and providing full technical support to the gram panchayats to take up preventive measures.”