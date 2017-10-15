Masterminds of 2014 massacre held at Udalguri

Correspondent

KALAIGAON, Oct 14 - In a major breakthrough ,Udalguri police and the Army stationed at Udalguri nabbed two hard-core NDFB (S) cadres, namely Johwn Mochahary (30) alias Jaskal Mochahary and Jourwn Daimari (31) at Mazbat area in Udalguri district recently.According to information, both the accused had been in the most wanted list of National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their involvement in the massacre of Adivasi people at Sonitpur and Udalguri during 2014. According to the police, both of them had been evading arrest since 2014. It needs mention here that Johwn Mochahary has been a member of 35 Batch of NDFB (S) and has been the most wanted one by the NIA in the case No. RC-04/2014/NIA-GUW.