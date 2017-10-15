Directing the DCs to devote at least one hour daily to the IAY and PMAY schemes, Sonowal set March 31, 2018 as the deadline for completing the target of providing houses to the beneficiaries in all the districts of the State under these schemes. He also said that to generate a competitive spirit among the DCs, those who perform best in timely implementation of IAY and PMAY schemes would be awarded by the State Government.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority to the PMAY scheme as the underprivileged section of the society would be brought under the ambit of housing, Sonowal said that Assam cannot afford to lag behind in implementing the scheme and urged the DCs to take it up earnestly by personally looking after the implementation in support with other officials of the district. When there is sufficient fund for the programme, no delay should be there in implementing the housing schemes, he said.

Referring to the example of Sivasagar district, where a majority of the intended beneficiaries under both IAY and PMAY schemes have received houses on time, Sonowal urged the Deputy Commissioners of other districts to take Sivasagar as their role model and follow the method adopted by the DC of Sivasagar for fast implementation of these schemes. Working as a team is very important to achieve any target and Sivasagar has proved that with their success, the Chief Minister said.

In the video conference, DC Sivasagar Narayan Konwar elaborated on the methods which were adopted for successful implementation of both IAY and PMAY in the district. He said that innovative steps like giving mason training to the beneficiaries, conducting awareness campaigns at all the development blocks, felicitating the successful beneficiaries who built their houses within stipulated time after getting payments, identifying the vendors for providing construction material by the district administration and enabling online payments for the purchased materials by the beneficiaries helped Sivasagar achieve its target in IAY and PMAY.

Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development Department MGVK Bhanu said that any abnormal expenditure in MGNREGA scheme must be checked by the Deputy Commissioners as some Gaon Panchayats (GPs) have shown very high expenditure, whereas some others have shown very less. Any such discrepancy might be the result of corrupt practices and would attract attention of the Government of India, he cautioned.