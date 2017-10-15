The ONGC has the headquarters of its Assam and Assam Arakan Basin in Cinnamara with the basin looking after exploration activities of oil and gas in the north-eastern region. The company has installations in several areas of the district.

Mittal said that although the ONGC has been undertaking projects in the district under its CSR head, there was lack of visibility as no large -scale level and of sustainable nature project has been executed till date.

The DC said that following complaints from general people and various organisations and forums alleging that the ONGC has not taken up any significant project in the district that would benefit the society at large, he on October 11 convened a meeting at his office to discuss the matter.

Senior district administration officials, top ONGC officials of Assam and Assam Arakam Basin including the basin manager, Sailendra Jain, representatives of different social organisations and bodies and noted citizens took part in the discussion.

Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi also attended the meeting and both reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction over ONGC's performance under its CSR head in Jorhat district.