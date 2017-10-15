NE Warriors impresses in PBL players’ auction



GUWAHATI, Oct 14 - North Easters Warriors showed great strategic acumen in the Players’ Auction of the Vodafone Premier Badminton League Season 3 to emerge as one of the best gainers by lapping up players who are well capable of delivering the title for them.The team which is owned by TK Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd is a new entrant and it is the first team from the northeastern region to have joined the PBL bandwagon. Even though the season has not yet started, the Warriors have already impressed everyone with their performance in the Players’ Auction and used their money smartly to end as the lowest spending franchise; using only Rs 2.21 lakh out of the total purse of Rs 2.4 crore. The team helmed by former Indian Olympian Nikhil Kanetkar has picked up young Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei for Rs 52 lakh as their icon player. Wang Tzu is currently ranked 10th in the world and is a former world junior champion. He will be complemented in the men’s singles category by India’s own Ajay Jayaram who was bought for Rs 44 lakh. Ajay, ranked 20 in the world has been one of the mainstays for years now for India in the men’s singles category and will be a huge draw for the local fans. He was the second most successful men singles player in last season of PBL and helped his side Mumbai Rockets to the final. His team would be hoping for him to repeat his performance this year as well. Nikhil Kanetkar, coach of the Warriors was very satisfied with the squad that they picked up. “We were very clear with our thought process and knew exactly who we wanted to buy in the auction. We are happy that we could land most our targets,” he said.