Boxing trial for jr women



GUWAHATI, Oct 14 - To prepare the State team for the Junior Woman’s National Boxing Championship, to be held at National Boxing Academy, Rohtak, Haryana from November 5 to 10, the Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) will hold a selection trial on October 22.The day-long trial will be conducted at SAI complex here. All the AABA affiliated district units are informed to send their junior woman boxers for the selection trail. Boxers born during January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2002 are eligible to take part in the trial. The weight categories are – 44-46kg, 48kg, 50kg, 52 kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 80+kg), informed AABA secretary Hemanta Kalita in a release.