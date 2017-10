Competitions will be conducted in 86 different categories for Kata and Kumite events for Sub-Junior (8-13 yrs), Cadet (14-15 yrs), Junior (16-17 yrs) and Senior (18 Yrs and above).

The Assam team for the North East Karate Championship to be held at Itanagar in December and KAI Senior National Karate to be held at Kolkata in January, will be picked from this meet, stated release.