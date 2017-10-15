Sports varsity, academy in city: CM



GUWAHATI, Oct 14 - Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that a football academy as well as a sports university will be set up in the city soon. The CM who was at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium to watch a match of the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup said: “We have already decided to set up a football academy here in Guwahati. I’m personally in touch with the Union Sports Minister for the arrangements including the coaches to be appointed here,” Sonowal.