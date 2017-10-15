|
Tanisha clinches national tennis title
GUWAHATI, Oct 14 - Assam girl Tanisha Kashyap clinched the title in the U-16 Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship held in New Delhi.In the final played at the DLTA Complex today, Tanisha outplayed Prinkle Singh of Chandigarh 6-1, 6-4 to claim the coveted title. He did not lose a single set in this tournament.
Primarily coached by her father Suresh Kalita, Tanisha is doing advance training under former Davis Cup player and coach Vishal Uppal and being guided by London 2012 Olympian Rushmi Chakravarthi, stated a release.