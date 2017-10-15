Having received a well elevated cross from Diego Lainez, Raul Sandoval’s header from the centre of the box missed the left post by some margin denying the Mexicans an early lead in the fourth minute.

Mexico again came close to breaking the deadlock in the 26th minute but Chile custodian Chivas Guadalajara made a fine save off a Luis Olivas left footer from outside the box.

After the half time, both the teams pushed hard in order to get the all important goal but failed to find the desired result.

Jairo Torres on having received a pass from Roberto de la Rosa shot from outside the box but was well saved by Chile glovesman Julio Borquez in the bottom right corner in the 49th minute. Chile’s Ignacio Contreras’s cross following a corner found Matias Silva whose header from the centre of the box missed the left post by some margin in the 73rd minute.