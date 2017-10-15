

Players of France (blue) and Honduras in action during their FIFA U-17 World Cup football match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, on Saturday. – PTI Photo

The European powerhouse came close to breaking the deadlock early in the third minute of play, however, Wilson Isidor’s right footed shot from the left side of the box was saved in the centre of the goal.

Having received a pass from Maxence Caqueret, Willem Geubbels’ right footed strike from the centre of the box missed the target by some margin in the sixth minute.

It was Honduras who took the lead through Mejia’s left footer from the left side of the box which found the bottom right corner of the net in the 10th minute.

It didn’t take much long for France to draw parity as Alan Kerouedan’s through ball was well utilised by Isidor. The latter’s left footed shot from the centre of the box found the target with ease in the 14th minute.

Making his way through the right flank, Isidor’s cross was well placed into the net by Flips in the 23rd minute to make it 2-1.

Geubbels with a left footed shot from the left side of the box missed the target by some margin in the 37th minute.

Switching sides, the French side continued with their repeated inroads while Honduras players lacked the flare completely.

Flips came close to scoring his second with a left footer from the left side of the box but it missed the target by inches in the 46th minute.

Geubbels from the right side of the box with a right footed attempt managed to hit the left post in the 55th minute.

Honduras custodian Alex Rivera made a fine save in the 56th minute off a Flips’ right footer from outside the box in the 56th minute.

Flips finally went on to score his second of the evening with a left footed shot from close range to find the top right corner of the net in the 64th minute.

Star striker Amine Gouiri who was not a part of the starting eleven once again showed his class with a fine goal from inside the box in the 86th minute. Having received a through ball from fellow substitute Yacine Adli, Gouiri made absolutely no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Adli joined the party with a gem of a goal from a free kick in the edge of the box during the additional minutes of the game.