AIZAWL, Oct 14 - A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and sent his brother to jail for two years for helping him dispose of the body of the victim.Aizawl district Additional Sessions Judge-II Vanlalenmawia passed the order and instructed the member secretary of Mizoram State Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh to the victim’s mother as compensation. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the man and Rs 5,000 on his brother.
The man had killed his wife with a hammer when she was asleep, following a heated argument with him on the night of August 10, 2013. He had then mutilated the body and called his elder brother to help him dispose it of into a gorge, around 16 km from here.
The bags were subsequently found by the members of an adventure club and the convict was arrested from the Lengpui Airport here eight days later. – PTI