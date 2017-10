2 arrested for hiding bombs

Correspondent

TURA, Oct 14 - Two persons were arrested by East Garo Hills police for allegedly hiding claymores in various locations for the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA).The duo, identified as Jeparson N Marak and Silchon R Sangma, both residents of Achak Jangkegre in EGH, were picked up last night. On questioning, Silchon revealed that he along with Jeparson had buried two claymore boxes in an area within their village.