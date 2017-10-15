|
Mizoram footballer commits suicide
Correspondent
AIZAWL, Oct 14 - Mizoram football fans were in a shock when promising footballer Michael Lalremruata, who formerly played for I-Leage champion Aizawl FC, took his life on Friday night. He was just 24 years old.The tragic incident has left not only his friends and family in a shock, but the entire football fraternity in Mizoram, as no one had anticipated that such a promising young footballer would want to end his life.
Michael became a star footballer in Mizoram after he was signed by Aizawl FC in 2011. The following year, he scored 10 goals for the club in the 2nd Division League, becoming the top scorer in the league.
A sports journalist, who did not wish to be named, said Michael failed to live up to the expectations. “He was soon missing from first eleven of the team,” he said. Some said injuries and subsequent alcohol abuse could be the reason behind that.