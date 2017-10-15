Michael became a star footballer in Mizoram after he was signed by Aizawl FC in 2011. The following year, he scored 10 goals for the club in the 2nd Division League, becoming the top scorer in the league.

A sports journalist, who did not wish to be named, said Michael failed to live up to the expectations. “He was soon missing from first eleven of the team,” he said. Some said injuries and subsequent alcohol abuse could be the reason behind that.