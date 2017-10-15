|
10 hurt in bomb attack
Correspondent
IMPHAL, Oct 14 - Ten persons were injured when unidentified miscreants exploded a hand grenade at Tera Lukram Leirak locality here last night. The incident took place while locals were preparing for a fun fair at a community ground around 7 pm. On hearing the news, a police team led by IGP Zone-1 Clay Khongsai and SP Imphal West district rushed to the spot.
However, there was no report of any arrest so far. Two of the critically injured were admitted to a private hospital here.
Meanwhile, the KCP, an insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack.