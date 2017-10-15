|
Five Bills tabled in Arunachal Assembly
Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Oct 14 - Arunachal Pradesh Assembly today introduced five important Bills.Agriculture Minister Wangki Lowang introduced The Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2017, while Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also the Minister in-charge of District Administration introduced The Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2017, for creation of a new district called Kamle.
Creation of a new district would pave the way for effective administration to maintain law and order and to ensure proper planning and execution of all-round development for the people,” an official statement said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bamang Felix introduced three Bills, aimed at enhancing the salaries, allowances and other facilities for the lawmakers and ex-legislators.
Earlier, the Chief Minister submitted reports on the table of the House.