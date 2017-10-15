A man from the nearby Tumpanglui village found the couple’s bodies lying across the floor around noon today. He later informed the village head, who then informed Kawrthah police.

The body of the man was lying near the door, while that of the woman was on the middle of the floor. The body of the woman bore more wounds.

Preliminary investigation suggested that they were murdered on Friday night. No one in Kawrthah was certain since when the couple started camping in the farmhouse. The couple were from Ramthar locality in Aizawl.

“As they have a betel nut farm here, they occasionally came here to camp in the farm. We are not sure when they came this time,” Rinsanga, a journalist from Kawrthah said. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation.