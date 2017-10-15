PDF gets ‘pair of candles’ as symbol



SHILLONG, Oct 14 - People’s Democratic Front (PDF), a newly-floated regional party in Meghalaya has been allotted a “pair of candles” as their party symbol by Election Commission.The president of the party, I Marbaniang, said the poll body has accepted the registration of the PDF and allotted candles as its symbol on October 3. The party, formed last year, was informed about the allotment on October 9, he said at the unveiling of the symbol last evening. – PTI