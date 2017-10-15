Another BJP leader from Assam, Rupam Goswami, spokesperson for BJP of Assam also attended the camp.

The Constituency is held by former Deputy Speaker Sanbor Shullai of Nationalist Congress Party and there are indications that the sitting MLA would leave the party and join BJP during BJP president Amit Shah’s visit here.

Shah would visit the State after the Gujarat polls and he would inaugurate the BJP office at Oakland during his visit. It is during this visit some of the sitting MLAs are likely to join the party, sources said.