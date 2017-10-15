Staff Correspondent
SHILLONG, Oct 14 - In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP here today held a training camp for members in handling polling booths.The camp was held at South Shillong constituency at Rilbong and was attended by Ranjit Majumdar, Officer on Special Duty for Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Another BJP leader from Assam, Rupam Goswami, spokesperson for BJP of Assam also attended the camp.
The Constituency is held by former Deputy Speaker Sanbor Shullai of Nationalist Congress Party and there are indications that the sitting MLA would leave the party and join BJP during BJP president Amit Shah’s visit here.
Shah would visit the State after the Gujarat polls and he would inaugurate the BJP office at Oakland during his visit. It is during this visit some of the sitting MLAs are likely to join the party, sources said.