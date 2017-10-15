

Indian team captain K Amarjit-led seven Manipur footballers who played in the U-17 FIFA World Cup being accorded heroes’ welcome on their arrival in Imphal on Saturday. – Photo: Correspondent Indian team captain K Amarjit-led seven Manipur footballers who played in the U-17 FIFA World Cup being accorded heroes’ welcome on their arrival in Imphal on Saturday. – Photo: Correspondent

Captain Amarjit Kiyam of the 21-member national team on his return expressed gratitude to those who supported them and said such support would encourage young players.

He urged for the development of a world class stadium in the State to make local players adapt to playing in world class ground.

Midfielder Jeakson Thounaojam who made history by scoring the first ever goal by an Indian in a FIFA world Cup during the second match against Columbia was a darling to the crowd.

Goal keeper Dheeraj Moirangthem, who caught the attention of national media and received praise from the United States coach, stayed back in New Delhi. – PTI