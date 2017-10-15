|
NH 62 cut off as bridge collapses in Garo Hills
Correspondent
TURA, Oct 14 - National Highway 62, the lifeline for the people of Tura, has remained cut off following collapse of a bridge due to overnight rains at Karukol in South Garo Hills.Unseasonal heavy rains had led to the collapse of the weak bridge, which is more than 50 metres long. The Rongdik bridge connecting Nongalbibra and Siju area in Baghmara has been under constant repair and has now literally cut the district into half. More than 600 villages are stated to have been affected by the bridge collapse.
Earlier, the collapse of few bridges in Telekhali village and Chokpot road about three weeks ago had made a mockery of connectivity in the district with Chokpot area remaining cut off for quite some time. The Telekhali bridge, which is still under repair.