



Reiterating Prime Minister’s statement that unless North eastern region develops, India will not progress, the Governor said, it is our bounded duty to ensure that benefits reaches to the targeted population, projects are implemented in letter and spirit and within the time frame.

In our strive towards overall development of North East, we must ensure that the desired socio-economic benefits reach to the last targeted beneficiary in the queue without delay.

Cautioning the people against ‘gun culture’ in the region, the Governor called on the people to guide, advise, educate and motivate the youth to shun violence and participate in the State, regional and national development projects. The Governor said that gun culture and violence never helps, while citing the example of annihilation of LTTE of Sri Lanka.

Chairman, Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Dr Braj Bihari Kumar stressed that there is a communication gap between the people of the region and rest of the country and inadequate development in the North eastern region due to various factors including colonial policies of the past, lack of identification of works on NE history by the Indian scholars and inadequate representation of North Eastern history in history of India.

He also pointed out at the failure of administration and the accountable and responsible persons, who did not carry out their duties in proper way to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes percolate down to the common people. It is due to default of those responsible persons and officials, the region is yet to develop at par with other parts of the country, he further said.