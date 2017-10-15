FINER team calls on CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 14 - The Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) has contributed Rs 10 lakh to the CM’s flood relief fund. A delegation headed by its president Pabitra Buragohain called on the CM today.Buragohain also apprised Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of some pressing issues affecting the State’s economy. The FINER delegation also gave some suggestions regarding implementation of the Act East Policy. The CM assured the delegation that the government would try its best to address all issues and concerns of the industry.