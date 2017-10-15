Admission into homoeopathic medical colleges



GUWAHATI, Oct 14 - The counselling for selection of candidates for admission into the 1st year BHMS course will be held on October 16 from 10 am at the SJN Homoeopathic Medical College at Panjabari here, stated a press release issued today. The candidates, who appeared in the Common Entrance Examination for Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (CEEAH) -2017 held on August 6 last conducted by Gauhati University and eligible for the said admission as per the information brochure published by Gauhati University on its website, are called for counselling. All the candidates must appear personally for counselling before the Selection Board on October 16 and bring duly filled-up ‘Form-B’ (available on www.gacassam. webs.com) with them during the counselling along with original supporting documents.