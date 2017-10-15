In the B category (Class VII-X), the first prize has gone to Kritika Sarma (Maharishi Vidya Mandir-2, Panikhaiti), while the second and third prizes went to Tapasi Nath (Vivekananda Vidyapeeth High School, Guwahati) and Jumon Thakuria (South Point School, Guwahati). Mrigakkhi Chakraborty of Assam Jatiya Vidyalay and Subhranjali Rajbongshi of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Kalipur-A have received consolation prizes.

In the essay competition’s A category, Himashree Sarma of Class X, Asom Jatiya Vidyalay, Ritwick Sinha of Class XI, Don Bosco Senior Secondary School (Guwahati) and Barnil Medhi of Class IX, Asom Jatiya Vidyalay bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively, while the consolation prizes went to Srabyastuti Borgohain of HS 1st Year, Cotton University and Priyangshi Parashar of Class XI, Asom Jatiya Vidyalaya (Guwahati). In the B category, the winners are Jyotishman Das, MA student, third semester, Dibrugrah University, Jurimoni Haloi, MA student, fourth semester, Gauhati University and Ankurjyoti Talukdar, MA student, third semester, Gauhati University.

Dhritiraj Sharma of degree third semester, Cotton University and Manash Pratim Goswami of B Com fifth semester, Guwahati Commerce College received the consolations awards.

Dileep Chandan, editor of the Asom Bani, Munin Bayan, executive editor of the Dainik Asom and Partha Pratim Hazarika, assistant editor of The Assam Tribune were the judges in the essay competition.

Eminent artists Champak Barbara, Ratan Kumar Rai Hajong and critic Ankur Deka were the adjudicators in the art competition.

The competitions were organised by the Assam Tribune Sports Club.

The winners of the essay writing and painting competition will be awarded on October 17 at the Kanaklal Baruah Auditorium, Assam State Museum on the occasion of the 117th birth anniversary of RG Baruah.

Other participants have been requested to collect their certificates of participation from the reception of The Assam Tribune office.