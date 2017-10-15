The festival will open with Quaser Thakore Padamsee’s Mother Courage and Her Children, which is a play by Bertolt Brecht. It will feature veteran theatre personality Arundhati Nag who will be playing the character of Mother Courage.

On the second day, Broken Images will be staged featuring Shabana Azmi who will be the lead character in this solo play written by Girish Karnad and directed by Alyquee Padamsee.

The festival also has two Shakespearean plays – What’s Done is Done (Macbeth) and Piya Behrupia (Twelfth Night) by Rajat Kapoor of Cinematograph and Atul Kumar of The Company Theatre respectively. Both these production houses are from Mumbai. The first play will be interpreted through clowns and the latter will be an Indian version of Macbeth. Another interesting play titled Gentlemen’s Club will be performed. The play is based on the life of legendary actor Shammi Kapoor.

During the festival, the ‘Life in the Theatre Award’ will be presented posthumously to eminent playwright Arun Sarma for his immense contribution in the field of theatre.