ANN Service
GUWAHATI, Oct 14 - The second edition of the Guwahati Theatre Festival will be held at Pragjyoti ITA, Machkhowa, from November 1 to 5 under the aegis of weekly tabloid GPlus in association with Apollo Hospitals and supported by Vodafone, Indian Oil, The Assam Tribune, Ballantine’s and Hastakshar.According to festival director Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri, “Our main objective is to involve people in a theatre movement by creating an environment where we can generate people’s interest in the art of theatre. We want to create a larger viewership and increase footfall in theatres.” She is currently the HOD, Department of English, Gauhati University. She added that this year the plays to be staged are literature-focused.
The festival will open with Quaser Thakore Padamsee’s Mother Courage and Her Children, which is a play by Bertolt Brecht. It will feature veteran theatre personality Arundhati Nag who will be playing the character of Mother Courage.
On the second day, Broken Images will be staged featuring Shabana Azmi who will be the lead character in this solo play written by Girish Karnad and directed by Alyquee Padamsee.
The festival also has two Shakespearean plays – What’s Done is Done (Macbeth) and Piya Behrupia (Twelfth Night) by Rajat Kapoor of Cinematograph and Atul Kumar of The Company Theatre respectively. Both these production houses are from Mumbai. The first play will be interpreted through clowns and the latter will be an Indian version of Macbeth. Another interesting play titled Gentlemen’s Club will be performed. The play is based on the life of legendary actor Shammi Kapoor.
During the festival, the ‘Life in the Theatre Award’ will be presented posthumously to eminent playwright Arun Sarma for his immense contribution in the field of theatre.