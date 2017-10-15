Apparently, the drugs were meant for some jail inmates. Police said the drugs found from Deka weighed around 0.45 grams.

Jail sources said Deka had been working in the jail since 2010. He was put on GMCH duty to take inmates for health check-up and medical examination.

“Today, when he was frisked while he was entering the jail, the security guards detected the containers concealed in his dress,” a source said.

It is suspected that Deka has been supplying drugs to jail inmates since long.

Sources said a couple of other personnel at the jail are also under scanner.

“We caught a number of personnel who were involved in such illegal activities in the past. Many of them have been transferred,” Jail Superintendent Bhupen Das said.