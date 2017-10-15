“Everything that is happening in the zoo will be uploaded in the website. People can connect to the zoo through it,” zoo DFO Tejas Mariswamy said.

The zoo authorities also plan to provide facilities for ticketing and animal adoption through the website.

The full-fledged version of the portal is likely to be launched early next year with all the new features, like membership facilities etc.

A number of breathtaking photographs of the inmates of the zoo have been uploaded in the website.