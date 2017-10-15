Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) Dr M Angamuthu told The Assam Tribune that he has directed the District Child Protection Officer to file an FIR, and produce all the children before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). A CWC meeting will also be convened soon to take stock of the status of other child care institutions (CCIs) in Guwahati.

When contacted, Snehalaya authorities argued that they were holding a composite registration of five Snehalaya homes in Guwahati, which had to be split for each individual home as per the new JJ Act of 2015.

Founder director of Snehalaya Father Lukose Cheruvalel said children of different age groups were kept at different locations, keeping their best interests in mind, apart from administrative convenience. All five units of the child care home are currently holding provisional registration for six months after applying for registration on August 21, 2017. He, however, admitted that Snehalaya authorities could not decipher some finer points of the new law that led to the present goof-up.

The Commission had taken suo moto cognizance after visiting the homes two months back, and confirming their non-registration as per the mandatory norms. An inquiry will also be conducted into the activities of the child care home since 2007.

According to sources, the Commission has also reprimanded the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) for non-implementation of the JJ Act.

Sources further added that in case of non-compliance with its order by October 16, 2017, the NCPCR legal cell would take up the matter for further action.

Meanwhile, as per the legal provisions under the Act, more than 55 students staying in both the interlinked units of Snehalaya have to be shifted to another location till the registration process is completed.