



Speaking on the occasion AIPC East Zone head Gaurav Gogoi said, “Professionals Congress will address issues of negative job growth, poor GST implementation and destructive economic policies. This platform will find solutions to these issues at the local and national levels.”

Tarun Gogoi said, “India’s present economic crisis is due to PM Modi’s disregard for professional and expert advice. Demonetisation is a prime example.”

APCC president Bora said, “The most important concern facing professionals is the lack of jobs. Job creation is at its historic low.”

Close to 100 new members have joined the All India Professionals Congress in Assam.