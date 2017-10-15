



Lang, a world renowned expert on earthquakes, was speaking here on Friday during a workshop on ‘Safer Home & Livelihood’ organised by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in collaboration with UNICEF, on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Reduction 2017.

Dr Lang presented an ‘Overview of earthquake damage estimation for Guwahati City and road ahead’.

NORSAR is currently engaged in a study on developing a real-time earthquake loss estimate (ELE) for Guwahati in collaboration with the Assam Engineering College (AEC) and some other local partners.

Dr Lang said that the city is prone to landslides and floods, in addition to earthquakes. “These are hazards that are partly concatenated. Earthquakes have a very long return-period in high seismic zones. However, that does not mean that one can be sure when big intensity quakes may come. Only last month, Mexico witnessed two major quakes, one each of 8.1 and 7.1 intensity in the Richter scale. But otherwise, there had been no such major quakes in Mexico since 1985. Similar was the case in northern Turkey in 1999 and in Nepal in 2015 when two major earthquakes came within days of each other,” he said.

Dr Lang said that the Guwahati Metropolitan area is surrounded by seismic fault-lines.

“There are even fault-lines inside the city,” he said, pointing to the Dhirenpara fault-line and the Narengi fault-line.

He said that the city has a unique topographical condition.

“The whole city is located on soft soil which amplifies the seismic waves in dramatic ways. Buildings located in soft soil will experience more waves,” he said, adding that a combination of water-saturated soil and presence of hillocks compounds the problem.

“Guwahati’s growth is directed along the major roads, while it is restricted due to physical constrains like hills and water bodies,” said Dr Lang.

He said the growth of the city and rise in the population has led to a situation where building constructions are taking place in a haphazard manner, with hillocks and water-bodies being encroached upon, which can have dangerous results.

“The building density of Guwahati is increasing and open spaces are becoming scarce. Take away the open spaces and you become more vulnerable. The more people living on one spot increases, the more vulnerable they will become,” said Dr Lang.

He said the developing overview maps indicating relative and absolute damage distribution in case of earthquakes may be useful in formulating a disaster reduction plan. “The idea is to identify the most vulnerable areas and the expected damage and losses from potential earthquakes,” said Dr Lang.

The expert said that disaster management has various stages like preparedness, prevention, response and recovery.

He said the NORSAR is currently working on running scenario-based ELP for Guwahati, including mapping of buildings and understanding and mapping local construction typologies.

In Phase II, it will aim to build up a small recording network by installation of local seismic information networks, followed by implementation of real-time ELE system in Phase III, as part of the project.

Dr Lang said that a holistic approach is needed to deal with disasters.

“We are not dealing with one individual hazard. We need to look at the whole picture. Many hazards may happen at the same time. And so we need to be proactive,” he said.

Earlier, inaugurating the workshop, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia said that there is a need to bring about fundamental changes with regard to attitudes on disasters. “We have to take care of two things if we want to reduce disasters. First, we have to focus on plantation of trees. Most of the problems in the North East come from deforestation. Landslides, erosion – all come from it. Secondly, we have to focus on waste management because that is also directly linked to disaster management. The artificial floods happen in Guwahati because of choking of drains by waste materials. Disaster risk reduction comes down to these two things. Encroachment of hills and removal of forest cover have made things worse,” said Pipersenia.

He called for spreading awareness on the issues at stake.

“We tend to be myopic and behave like ostriches. We know things and yet we do not act. The change has to originate from the individual,” said the Chief Secretary.

Praising ASDMA, he said that the authority’s efforts have led to change in thinking among the Assamese people as far as disasters are concerned but added that a lot more needs to be done.

AP Rout, DGP and Director of Fire & Emergency Services, emphasized on preparedness.

He said that during this year’s floods rising water levels affected both Majuli and Koliabor. “But while Majuli was prepared, Koliabor had witnessed no floods in close to 50 years and, therefore, it caused havoc,” he said.

Rout added that his Fire & Emergency Services, in collaboration with ASDMA, are focusing on spreading awareness regarding disasters among school and college students.

“We have targeted all schools regarding raising awareness on safety measures,” he said.

Rajesh Prasad, Commissioner and Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) and CEO of ASDMA, said that certain groups like children, elderly, physically disabled and indigenous communities are more vulnerable during any disaster.

He said ASDMA is trying to align its preparedness with the Prime Minister’s 10-point agenda of Disaster Risk Reduction. “Our target is to imbibe a culture of safety and resilience in Assam,” said Prasad.

Dr Tushar Rane, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Guwahati, said that there is a need to involve the community and develop a mass movement for disaster management.

“Changing dynamics are giving us a hard time. For example, this year floods affected many new areas in Assam. There is a need to design and implement the risk information exercise,” he said.