Gangwar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched six flagship programmes aimed at empowering the poor people. “Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has already started paying dividends, which is an encouraging sign”, he claimed.

“There was a time when this region used to get less attention even after adoption of the Look East Policy. But the Prime Minister has changed the old concept by pushing the Act East Policy to usher in growth in the North East”, he said.

Gangwar added the problems highlighted by the State’s Finance Minister Bhanu Lal Saha will be addressed in a proper way.

In his speech, Saha said that the banks operating in the State need more staff in order to provide better service to the people.

Saha also urged the bankers to increase Credit Deposit Ratio (CDR) as much as possible. Currently, the State’s CDR stands at 44 per cent against the national average of 62 per cent.

Principal Secretary M Nagaraju, District Magistrate (DM), West Dr Milind Ramteke, Deputy Director of Finance Ministry Jitendra Singh and UBI General Manager B Gondotra were also present in the programme.

According to SLBC reports, the much-hyped MUDRA Yojana has failed to meet the target due to poor campaign and complex banking process.

A target of disbursing Rs 401 crore was fixed till December, 2016. However, the banks have been able to disburse only Rs 264 crore for 64,637 loanees.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), a ‘Shishu’ can get a loan up to Rs 50,000 while a ‘Kishore’ in terms of entrepreneurship knowledge can avail loan ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for a ‘Tarun’ (in terms of entrepreneurship knowledge) can be sanctioned by banks.