The Minister called upon the village councils to indentify and verify new faces in their respective colonies and report to the police and administration if they fail to produce valid documents.

Patton also stressed the need to have coordinated efforts from all responsible organisations in order to tackle the issue.

Dimapur being the gateway to Nagaland, the Home Minister said that if law and order situation in the district is paralysed, then the whole of Nagaland would be directly or indirectly affected.

He, therefore, urged upon the police to shoulder the multi-task responsibilities with dedication and sincerity so that peace and tranquility is maintained in Dimapur.

Patton further reminded the police personnel of their role and responsibilities and urged them to ensure that the sense of security and well-being was instilled among citizens.

On the other hand, he said, uniformed personnel also need the cooperation of the public in order to create a safe and secure environment. Police alone cannot do anything unless citizens come forward, he said.

Even though Dimapur police had installed around 60 CCTVs in and around Dimapur town for the safety of business establishments and public, Patton said the department is ready to install more CCTVs, if required.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Irrigation and Flood Control Tovihoto Ayemi called for better relation between the citizens and uniformed personnel to create peaceful environment.

Cautioning that the Government would not tolerate improper conduct by any uniformed personnel, he asked the police personnel to ensure that they execute their given responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.