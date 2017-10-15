The teaching session was held at a makeshift classroom at the ongoing India International Science Festival (IISF) 2017 at the university campus.

The Guinness World Record certificate was awarded to the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Vigyan Bharti.

In attendance was Minister of Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan, who congratulated the students and the teachers for extraction of DNA of papaya fruit. He said that young students, who would tomorrow become scientists, engineers, academicians, technocrats and researchers, shall be able to make a new India.

He also suggested that even as young students they can participate in ‘Start up India, Stand up India’ initiative of the government. “The Government of India is standing behind each one of you,” Dr Vardhan said.

Interacting with newsmen later, Dr Vardhan said that the next IISF is likely to be held somewhere in the Northeast next year. “It is in my mind to hold the festival in the Northeast, which will be in keeping with the priority set by the Prime Minister, who has laid special focus on the Northeast,” he said.

“The festival, which began two years ago, was initially held in Delhi and this year it has been brought to Chennai and now we have a strong desire to take it to somewhere in the Northeast,” the minister said. “But before making an official announcement, we have to take into consideration several factors, like transport and logistics. I have a strong desire to take it to the Northeast, where lots of laboratories have come up. We are committed to the cause, which the Prime Minister regularly reviews,” Dr Vardhan said.

“Every month, some Central Minister visit the Northeast and we are keen that the Northeast come up to the level of rest of the country,” he said replying to questions.

It may be mentioned here that the Institute of Advance Study in Science and Technology, Guwahati and Design Innovation Centre, IIT Guwahati have set up stalls in the expo-exhibition centre. Pratul Chandra Kalita, Assistant Professor, Design Innovation Centre of IIT Guwahati, told The Assam Tribune that they are working on several projects on agriculture, education, and cluster development sectors.

Altogether, 25 teachers from Assam, Nagaland and Tripura are taking part in a teachers’ workshop being held at the ongoing festival.

Biswajeet Barman, who runs an NGO, said that they wanted to bring in more students and teachers to the event, which would have given significant exposure. “We wrote to all our MPs several times to nominate five students and one teacher from their constituencies, but there was no response. No one responded,” he added. The lone teacher who came is from Minister of State for Railway Rajen Gohain’s Nagaon constituency, he said.

The programme was also attended by Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr MN Rajeevan, Girish Kumar from Cochin University of Science and Technology and Dr R Venkatesan, Head of National Institute of Ocean Technology.