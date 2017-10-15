

Award winners Mamata Mishra (extreme right) and Gagan Kumar Nath (second from right) with guests after the presentation ceremony, in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB Photos Award winners Mamata Mishra (extreme right) and Gagan Kumar Nath (second from right) with guests after the presentation ceremony, in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB Photos

Justice Hrishikesh Roy of Gauhati High Court in his speech as chief guest termed investigative reporting as a challenging task that could be accomplished only by those having courage, conviction and honesty. “Investigative reporting on issues such as human rights is a tricky and often dangerous proposition. People with courage, diligence and moral authority alone can delve deep into these issues and come up with the truth. In their search for the truth, they also suffer a lot of hardships,” he observed, while referring to the commendable investigative journalistic works by Chitra Subramaniam and Rohini Singh.

Pointing out that the poor and the underprivileged sections in the State often suffer human rights violations, Justice Roy referred to the role of the Assam State Legal Services Authority that had been reaching out to such sections under its ‘Reach Out and Respond’ programme.

“I urge all capable members of civil society to contribute their mite to effect some positive changes in the lives of the underprivileged and marginalized. Helping even one such individual in distress does make a difference,” he said.

Eminent filmmaker Dr Santwana Bardoloi, who was the guest of honour, gave an account of the societal barriers that often prevent women from pursuing their chosen endeavours and achieve excellence.

“I also faced such discrimination in my profession as an actor and filmmaker, but managed to overcome those to a great extent. For this we need an enabling home environment, free from gender bias, besides determination, dedication and diligence and an occasional luck as well,” she said.

Dr Bardoloi added that the media could make a huge difference in ending societal discrimination and injustice by focusing persistently on such issues.

Mamata Mishra in her acceptance speech narrated her experiences while pursuing cases of witch-hunting in remote villages on the Assam-Arunachal border. Criminal elements are perpetrating heinous crimes under the grab of witch-hunting, often using an illiterate and superstitious public in areas having little access to education and healthcare, she said.

Gagan Kumar Nath spoke on how a number of women, mostly illiterate, brought about radical transformation to their and their families’ lives through the gainful self-employment avenue of making diverse products from water hyacinth with financial support from the NEDFi.

While Asam Bani Editor Dileep Chandan presided over the function, PJ Baruah, Executive Editor of The Assam Tribune, gave the welcome address. Dr Akhil Sarma spoke on behalf of the family of the late Pabindra Nath Sarma and his wife Kunjabala Devi.

The meeting also paid tributes to the memory of the late Pabindra Nath Sarma, a freedom fighter, human rights crusader and lawyer, and Kunjabala Devi, who made great sacrifices as a mother to ensure that her children were well-established in the society.