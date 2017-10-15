



He said the government has come with a scheme to make 10 private and 10 public universities world-class by providing them autonomy from the constraints of government rules and freedom to grow. “They will be given Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years,” Modi said.

He said the selection will not be on any recommendation. “The universities will be selected on the basis of a challenge in which they will be required to prove their mettle. The selection will be based on factors such as history, performance and its roadmap to reach global benchmarks. A third party professional agency will be involved in the selection process,” Modi said.

Modi said reforms in the country’s education sector have progressed at a slow speed and there have been differences among educationists which had hampered innovation with the governments too not measuring up to the task.

The Prime Minister said that for two years he heard arguments for and against granting more autonomy to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and then a big decision was taken.

“It is for the first time that the IIMs are out of government control and have been professionally opened up. This is a big opportunity for them and they would make the best use,” he said.

Modi said 65 per cent of the population of the country was below 35 years in age and the dreams of development can be fulfilled. “We need to understand the changing trends across the world and the increased spirit of competitiveness. In that context India has to make its place in the world,” Modi said. – IANS