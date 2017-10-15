BARDOLI (GUJARAT), Oct 14 - Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said no power in the world can stop the government from resolving the Kashmir issue and hit out at Pakistan for its “impious” activities against India.Singh said the NDA government has given a free hand to the Army to act against terrorists and give a befitting reply to any firing from across the border in Kashmir. “I would like to say that nobody needs to be worried about Kashmir. No power in the world can stop us from resolving the issue,” he said.
Addressing a gathering here in Surat district as part of the BJP’s ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’, Singh attacked Pakistan saying it sends terrorists into India and wants to break the country.
“Pakistan is our neighbouring state. Its name is ‘Pak’-istan, but it regularly indulges in ‘napaak’ (impious) activities, tries to break India and sends terrorists into India,” he said.
The Home Minister said he has asked the Army to reply with bullets to Pakistani firings on the Kashmir border instead of showing the “white flag” (of peace). – PTI