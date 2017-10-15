Addressing a gathering here in Surat district as part of the BJP’s ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’, Singh attacked Pakistan saying it sends terrorists into India and wants to break the country.

“Pakistan is our neighbouring state. Its name is ‘Pak’-istan, but it regularly indulges in ‘napaak’ (impious) activities, tries to break India and sends terrorists into India,” he said.

The Home Minister said he has asked the Army to reply with bullets to Pakistani firings on the Kashmir border instead of showing the “white flag” (of peace). – PTI