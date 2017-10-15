



Highly placed official sources told The Assam Tribune that extensive use of modern technology has improved border management considerably along the international border with Bangladesh and it has acted as force multiplier. They said the hand-held thermal imagers used by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the Indo-Bangladesh border has improved the performance of the border guarding force. The device can detect movement of any living object within a range of five kilometres and if any such movement is noticed, the quick reaction teams can move out immediately to the location.

However, the device has a major drawback. It is very useful only when the weather is clear. The border areas witness cloudy or rainy weather in the rainy season, when the border becomes most vulnerable because of high floods.

The BSF personnel are also using other devices like night vision goggles which also improved border guarding at night. But because of the terrain and thick vegetation, it is almost impossible to keep a close watch in every inch of the international border and the riverine international border remains very vulnerable because of the lack of any physical barrier.

Sources revealed that the issue of using infrared devices along the border with Bangladesh is under active consideration of the Government of India. They said teams of experts have already visited the vulnerable locations along the India-Bangladesh border to study the feasibility of installation of infrared devices and in the first phase, such devices can be installed along the culverts and bridges as such places are considered vulnerable to infiltration and smuggling.

Meanwhile, giving details of the concept of smart fencing, sources revealed that it is a comprehensive integrated border management system. The first step will be installation of radars, which would detect any movement from a distance, and this would be followed by installation of infrared devices and sensors. Control rooms with quick reaction teams will be created and whenever any movement along the border is detected, such teams will rush out to deal with any attempt by foreigners to sneak into India. The smart fencing project also has installation of cobra wires to make the international border fencing more formidable.

The pilot project for implementation of the smart fencing scheme has started in Jammu sector and in a portion of Punjab, as these places are considered most vulnerable for infiltration of antinational elements and terrorists from Pakistan.