Ex-poacher shot dead

CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 13 - A former poacher, Amir Islam (35) of Bhojmari village under the Chatiya Police Station who had returned to the mainstream, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants last night. According to information available, the deceased used to provide information on rhino poaching to the Forest department and the police. It is suspected that poachers might have targeted him due to this.