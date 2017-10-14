Jumbo found dead: A female elephant, aged about nine years, was found dead on a paddy field at Gorudharia village near Sessa river within the Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle on Friday, said Sanjib Bordoloi, Officer, Dibrugarh Forest Range.

He added that the elephant was first suspected to have been electrocuted, but veterinary doctors who conducted the autopsy said the tusker was suffering from illness. “The elephant must have strayed from the nearby Medla forest. It was buried after post-mortem,” Bordoloi said.