Woman burnt to death
STAFF CORRESPONDENT
DIBRUGARH, Oct 13 - In a sensational case of domestic violence, Pinky Paul (30), mother of a five-year-old son, was allegedly burnt to death by her husband, Vijay Sharma alias Babu, and his parents at West Chowkidinghee near Lal Gudam. Family members of the victim have lodged an FIR, alleging that Pinky was beaten up before being burnt to death. The police have detained Pinky’s husband for interrogation.
Jumbo found dead: A female elephant, aged about nine years, was found dead on a paddy field at Gorudharia village near Sessa river within the Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle on Friday, said Sanjib Bordoloi, Officer, Dibrugarh Forest Range.
He added that the elephant was first suspected to have been electrocuted, but veterinary doctors who conducted the autopsy said the tusker was suffering from illness. “The elephant must have strayed from the nearby Medla forest. It was buried after post-mortem,” Bordoloi said.