The police officer said that Saikia told his interrogators that his relation with Diksha turned sour when she started blackmailing him and kept demanding money. He then decided to “get rid” of her.

In the later part of August, the police arrested Rajib Borgohain and another person in connection with the sensational murder case. The official said that the police were able to nab the accused after they found a mobile number, the records of which revealed that it was active near the crime scene, but was found switched off since the day of the murder.

The probe then led to Saikia as the number belonged to him. During interrogation, Saikia confessed to his involvement with the victim and murdering her, the police officer said.

Rajkumari hailed from Bhakatgaon under Mathurapur PS in Charaideo district, while her husband is from Maung village in Lakwa area.