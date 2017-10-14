|
BSF jawan held on rape, murder charges
STAFF CORRESPONDENT
JORHAT, Oct 13 - Sivasagar Police have arrested a BSF jawan on the charge of raping and murdering Diksha Rajkumari, an employee of a private company, whose decomposed body was found in her rented accommodation in Sivasagar town on August 11. A senior police officer told this correspondent that Pranjal Pratim Saikia, who was picked up yesterday, was arrested today for allegedly murdering Rajkumari.Saikia, a resident of Kowarpur Lahongaon of Sivasagar and posted in Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly came in contact with Rajkumari through a social media platform and both started having an affair, the official said, adding that Rajkumari was having some problems with her husband, Rajib Borgohain, who resided in Guwahati.
The police officer said that Saikia told his interrogators that his relation with Diksha turned sour when she started blackmailing him and kept demanding money. He then decided to “get rid” of her.
In the later part of August, the police arrested Rajib Borgohain and another person in connection with the sensational murder case. The official said that the police were able to nab the accused after they found a mobile number, the records of which revealed that it was active near the crime scene, but was found switched off since the day of the murder.
The probe then led to Saikia as the number belonged to him. During interrogation, Saikia confessed to his involvement with the victim and murdering her, the police officer said.
Rajkumari hailed from Bhakatgaon under Mathurapur PS in Charaideo district, while her husband is from Maung village in Lakwa area.