Earlier, a community cleanliness drive and a public rally were organised to mark the celebration of the International Day for Disaster Reduction.

Kokrajhar Correspondent adds: The International Day for Disaster Reduction was observed in Kokrajhar on Friday by the District Disaster Management Authority, Kokrajhar, in association with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority and the National Disaster Management Authority. The focus of the observance was on reducing the number of affected people during disaster, thereby contributing to saving homes and livelihoods.

Briefing on the objective of the programme at the auditorium of Commerce College Kokrajhar, District Project Officer Kamal Kishore Hazarika stressed the need of partnership among all stakeholders to devise effective measures to alleviate community risks during disaster.

Dr Hemanta Kumar Baruah, Vice Chancellor of Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, Padum Bahadur Chetry, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar and CEO, DDMA, Kokrajhar, Debeswar Bora and PC Barman, ADCs, Kokrajhar, R Debnath, principal, Commerce College, Kokrajhar, Inspector of NDRF, Hunamanji, and others also spoke on the occasion.