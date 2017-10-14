|
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed
CORRESPONDENT
MANGALDAI, Oct 13 - The International Day for Disaster Reduction was observed with a daylong programme under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) here. In this connection, a public meeting on the theme, ‘Home Safe Home: Reducing Exposure, Reducing Displacement,’ was held at Natya Mandir. Several prominent persons including Mangaldai MLA Gurujyoti Das, Darrang Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman, Additional Deputy Commissioner in charge of DDMA, Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, Dr Budhin Hazarika, principal, Kharupetia College, Dr Nirmal Chandra Beriya, SDM&HO, Darrang, and Yubraj Borthakur, Circle Officer, Dalgaon Revenue Circle, explained the significance of observing the day to ensure risk reduction with regard to natural and man-made disasters. The meeting was also attended by teachers and students of several local schools, government officials and staff and other members of the public. An exhibition of search and rescue equipment for disaster reduction by RRT, SSB, Bezpara was held outside the meeting hall. Members of NDRF, SDRF and Civil Defence conducted mock drills on emergency preparedness during earthquake, fire or other disasters at the Mangaldai Girls’ Higher Secondary School campus. Another demonstration on how to offer emergency medical service to disaster victims was also carried out by the doctors and staff of Mangaldai Civil Hospital.
Earlier, a community cleanliness drive and a public rally were organised to mark the celebration of the International Day for Disaster Reduction.
Kokrajhar Correspondent adds: The International Day for Disaster Reduction was observed in Kokrajhar on Friday by the District Disaster Management Authority, Kokrajhar, in association with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority and the National Disaster Management Authority. The focus of the observance was on reducing the number of affected people during disaster, thereby contributing to saving homes and livelihoods.
Briefing on the objective of the programme at the auditorium of Commerce College Kokrajhar, District Project Officer Kamal Kishore Hazarika stressed the need of partnership among all stakeholders to devise effective measures to alleviate community risks during disaster.
Dr Hemanta Kumar Baruah, Vice Chancellor of Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, Padum Bahadur Chetry, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar and CEO, DDMA, Kokrajhar, Debeswar Bora and PC Barman, ADCs, Kokrajhar, R Debnath, principal, Commerce College, Kokrajhar, Inspector of NDRF, Hunamanji, and others also spoke on the occasion.