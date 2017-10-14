CORRESPONDENT
DIPHU, Oct 13 - Allegations of irregularities have cropped up in IAY at Lumbajong Block Development office. Representatives of Lumbajong Youth Development Committee and Lumbajong Dimasa Development Society have alleged that houses under IAY scheme have physically not been constructed in various places mentioned in the official records.They have mentioned names of some beneficiaries who have not received IAY houses which include Phainon Naiding, ID no. 12782; Prini Hojai, ID no. 12784 and Dunon Naiding, ID no. 12783. They mentioned that there are many beneficiaries who have been deprived of IAY houses.
They have demanded strong action in this connection against the concerned officers of Lumbajong Development Block and the junior engineer.
Financial aid privided: Financial assistance has been given to flood-affected families here at Bokajan. Around 94 families of Koilamati and neighbouring areas of Bokajan subdivision, sufferers of the deluge which affected the area this year back were given cheques of Rs 3,500 per family from the State Disaster Response Fund at a simple function held at Koilamati on Monday.
While taking part in the function held on the occasion, Bokajan MLA Dr Numal Momin disbursed the cheques to the victims in the presence of several dignitaries of the area.