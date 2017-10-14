Workshop on changing scenario of education held



GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - A one-day workshop was organised by the departments of Assamese, Education, Economics, History, Hindi and Political Science in collaboration with IQAC of Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Geetanagar on the theme ‘Changing scenario of Education in the 21st century – Role of Students and Teachers’ on October 11 last, a press release stated.Lighting of lamp by Manju Saikia, Vice-Principal of Kanya Mahavidyalaya marked the inauguration of the workshop which was chaired by the Principal Dr Rina Rani Bordoloi. The programme was decorated with a ‘Borgeet’ by the melodious voice of Nitanjali Baishya, HoD, Department of Education. The technical session began with a brief introduction of the resource person Dr Dulumoni Goswami, Associate Professor, Gauhati University by Namita Barman, Dept of Education. While delivering his lectures, Dr Goswami focussed on the development of soft skills and entrepreneurship among the students to cope up with the changing scenario of education of 21st century. He also put emphasis on the need of practice of innovative ideas by the teachers in the teaching-learning process. The programme concluded with vote of thanks from Binita Gogoi, Deptt of Assamese.