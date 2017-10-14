|
Angling fest on Oct 15
GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - A reputed fish-based eco tourism centre of the north-east, Jasingfa of Nagaon is organising the 7th North East Angling festival on October 15 in association with the Department of Fisheries, Assam; Directorate of Cold Water Fishery Research, Bhimtal under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research; Pelagic Tribes, Bangalore and Village Development Society Assam, a press release stated.The programme will be inaugurated by S Singh, Deputy Commissioner ,Nagaon. A workshop under the theme ‘Connecting people – Fish and Nature’ will also be held where scientists and experts from different parts of country will act as resource persons.
The key-note address will be presented by Swapan Kumar Das, ACS, Director of Fisheries, Assam. A hands-on training on ‘Angling for Conservation’ to registered students will be provided by Derek De Souza of Banglore, an internationally-reputed angler. Registration fee for anglers wishing to participate in the competition is fixed at Rs 1000 and they will be provided morning tea, breakfast, lunch and evening tea. The competition will start on 9 am and continue till 4 pm. There will be five prizes as usual, three on the basis of number of catch and two on the basis of weight. The prizes include beautiful trophies, cash money worth Rs 40,000 and fishing apparatus worth Rs 75,000.
Minister of Fisheries, Assam Parimal Suklyabaidya and MLA, Nagaon Rupok Sarma will grace the closing ceremony as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.