Three rhinos translocated

CORRESPONDENT

KAZIRANGA, Oct 13 - Three rhinos, one male and two females that were rescued during the floods in Kaziranga, were translocated on Thursday to the captive centre of Guwahati Zoo from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) under the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) at Borjuri near here, informed Dr Rathin Barman, Deputy Director of WTI. The age of the male rhino is two years and six months old and it was rescued in 2015 during the deluge in Kaziranga. Similarly, one among the female rhinos is one year and six months old, while the other is two years and six months. Both were rescued during the 2016 floods in Kaziranga, said Dr Barman. The purpose of taking these three rhinos to the captive centre of Guwahati Zoo is for breeding purpose, informed Kaziranga DFO Rohini Ballav Saikia.