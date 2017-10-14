While shedding light on the significance of the day, the speaker reiterated the relevance of Gandhiji’s teaching of non-violence under the present circumstances. As a part of the itinerary, another former Jorhat Zilla Sahitya Sabha president-cum-writer Dr Seniram Dutta formally released a booklet titled, Rashtrapita Amar Majoloi Ahisil, which was written by Ratul Baruah.

During his short but thought-provoking speech, dramatist-cum-literary critic Sailen Kumar Nath highlighted the importance of Gandhi Marg, while sharing information on certain important events in the life of Gandhiji. Several speakers from many local organisations too spoke on the occasion and stressed on the qualities of tolerance and brotherhood in day-to-day life.

Earlier, the objectives were elucidated by the Foundation’s founding secretary Ratul Baruah. Prizes of a district-level essay competition organised by the Foundation were presented to the winners, namely Porijit Bora, Darshana Sarma and Kaberi Goswami. The prizes comprised of Rs 1,000 each along with a packet of books.

Similarly, winners of the Nri Singha Yatra speech competition, namely Runima Barua, Niru Baruah and Anu Saikia were also presented cash awards.

At the outset, members of Kathoniakuri Moina Parijat regaled the audience by presenting Borgeet and Ramdhun.